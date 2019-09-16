



Is romance on the horizon for Jon Hamm and Lindsay Shookus? The pair were spotted together at opening night of the Broadway show Derren Brown: Secret on Sunday, September 15.

The Mad Men alum, 48, arrived on the red carpet at the Cort Theatre in New York City at 5:55 p.m. and posed for photos before meeting up with the Saturday Night Live producer, 39, inside.

“The two sat next to each other and Jon was right next to the aisle. They weren’t hiding anything!” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Lindsay and Jon didn’t show much PDA, but there was definitely some flirtatious banter. Lindsay turned her head to talk to Jon before the show, during intermission and after the show. She was always smiling and looked like she was enjoying her conversations with Jon.”

During intermission, Hamm headed to the concession stand while Shookus remained in her seat. He bought her a bottle of water and got himself a fountain drink. She “seemed to be a bit distracted” by her phone at times, according to the eyewitness, “but she still made sure to give Jon attention.”

After the show ended, the Emmy winners spent a little more time together inside before leaving separately.

“Jon headed to the reception that took place nearby at Times Square Edition,” the eyewitness tells Us. “He stayed for a few minutes, chatting with the producer Tommy Kail. Jon was overheard telling Tommy how amazing Derren was and how he loved the show.”

A source close to Shookus tells Us that she and Hamm are “just friends and they have been for over a decade.”

The duo were previously spotted together in 2017 before the New York native’s relationship with Ben Affleck, although the Good Omens star’s rep told Page Six at the time that they “have not dated [and] are not friends; they are acquaintances.”

Shookus and Affleck, 47, went public with their romance in July 2017 in the midst of the Gone Girl actor’s divorce from Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7. They broke up in August 2018, only to get back together in February. However, they split again in April.

“While they love and respect each other, they just realized it wasn’t going to work,” a source told Us at the time. “They really gave it another solid try.”

Shookus was previously married to fellow TV producer Kevin Miller from 2010 to 2014. They share daughter Madeline, 6. Hamm, meanwhile, dated actress Jennifer Westfeldt from 1997 to 2015.

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Hamm and Shookus for comment.

