The 22-year-old Disney channel alum took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 1, to share behind-the-scenes videos from her latest skincare treatment with Beverly Hills aesthetician Jennifer Gerace. And we got the scoop from Gerace on what went into the session.

The first part of the process consists of a vacuum that removes blackheads, called HydraFacial. This pore cleanser smooths across the surface of the skin to suck out congestion. According to Gerace, Thorne always begins starts with this treatment, which is infused with different antibacterial solutions to detoxify the skin. The Shake It Up star showed what the residue looks like once removed from the skin and it looks like it definitely works!

Next comes microneedling. Or as Thorne refers to it, “12 needles going into my face.” Gerace explains that this is “great for acne scarring,” and it also works to prevent more breakouts. “So it’s hitting two birds with one stone.”

She explains that many clients, Thorne included, prefer this treatment because of the quick recovery. “Rather than having a 3-5 day recovery, she’ll recover in two days. Most celeb clients like that treatment because they can’t afford downtime.” While it definitely looks a little painful, the You Get Me star didn’t seem to flinch one bit.

Though Thorne gets this treatment done about once a month, she also works to keep her skin acne-free at home using Gerace’s Moonshine Sugars. In fact, this 3-in-1 makeup remover, cleanser and exfoliator was actually created for Thorne! “She’s a minimalist so she doesn’t like a lot of products,” Gerace tells Us. Thorne’s now been using the sugar scrub to keep her acne away for four years.

