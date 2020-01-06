Billy Porter is a man of many talents — one of which is slaying every single red carpet. Every last one!

For the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, the 50-year-old dazzled in one of the most memorable ensembles of the evening, thanks to white monochrome and feather embellishments. His beauty game was also flawlessly on-point.

Styled by Sam Ratelle, the Pose star rocked a custom-made Alex Vanish look with a to-die-for detachable feather train. He accessorized with just over-the-top enough sparkly Jimmy Choo boots, Tiffany & Co. jewelry and an Emm Kuo clutch.

And then there was the face he served. Celebrity groomer Anna Bernabe — one of Porter’s go-to galm squad members — created a perfectly fresh look all about enhancing his best features. “My intention was to create a natural look that would allow his inner radiance to shine through,” she shared in a statement from the brand.

Partnering up with Giorgio Armani Beauty, Bernabe used complexion must-haves and skincare necessities to achieve an enviable finish.

Keep scrolling to see how exactly she created the look, while also taking a peek at some exclusive behind-the-scenes snaps of the A-lister getting ready for the 77th annual awards show.