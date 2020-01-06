Glam slam! From Lucy Boynton’s mesmerizing crystal eyes to Kerry Washington’s skin-is-in head-to-toe glow, Hollywood’s a-list hit the 77th annual Golden Globes red carpet with drop-dead gorgeous makeup and hair.

Kicking off awards season 2020, the star-studded event was held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on January 5, but you didn’t even have to wait for stars to hit the carpet to see their epic beauty. Glam squads starting sharing their prep work on Instagram in the afternoon, giving Us an insider’s view into how the over-the-top looks came together. Check out some of the most intimate behind-the-scenes moments here.

But that’s not where the intel ends! Stylish has a direct line to every top makeup artist and hairstylist in the business, and we tapped our sources to bring you a definitive guide to the exact products that were used on your favorite celebs. Oh, that perfect red lipstick on Nicole Kidman? You can pick it up at the drugstore, it’s by Neutrogena! Or how about Margot Robbie’s easy-sexy updated beach waves? Well, her pro used a nourishing mousse before flat-ironing braids to create those bends.

Scroll through to see celebrities’ most major beauty moves and find out exactly which beauty products they wore on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet, plus tips to get the looks! Then scoop up the makeup and hair stylers for yourself!