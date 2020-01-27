Kourtney Kardashian Uses This $39 Detox Mask Every Night

Who better than celebrities to turn to when we’re looking for skincare advice? Kourtney Kardashian owns a successful lifestyle site and is all about clean living, so we frequently look to Poosh, which regularly offers up advice on virtually every topic under the sun.

When Kardashian talks skin, we listen! After all, the reality TV star’s complexion is nothing less than enviable. She recently opened up about her multi-step nighttime routine with her fans, and included this mask, calling it “one of her favorites!”

Get the Caudalie Instant Detox Mask for $26 at Amazon, also available at Nordstrom and Dermstore! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

Kardashian shared her routine that she performs every night to keep her skin looking flawless and fresh with Harper’s Bazaar. She admitted to having “combination skin,” and acknowledged that the products that she picks are the ones that work best for her. She specifically highlighted the Instant Detox Mask from Caudalie as a staple that she constantly turns to — and judging by the opinions of reviewers, they seem to agree!

This detoxifying mask is gentle enough to use daily, yet powerful enough to truly unclog your pores. It’s designed to be applied before bed and can truly get rid of the consequences of a long, stressful day. You can even use it before going out at night to prep your skin prior to creating a serious makeup look!

This clay mask draws out all of the harmful oils and other toxins that accumulate, which can lead to stubborn (and seriously inconvenient) blemishes. It essentially acts as a vacuum to get those toxins out and tighten your pores, which can make your complexion appear a lot smoother. This Caudalie mask also enlists the help of papaya enzymes to help brighten the skin, and a variety of essential oils to fight and prevent future breakouts from happening.

We can count on Kardashian’s stamp of approval, of course. But reviewers that have tried this mask are proclaiming it the “best mask” as well! Five-star reviews state that this mask is great for “gentle exfoliation” and that it “noticeably reduces pores.” One shopper even said that this mask is necessary for anyone that wants “to look younger and great” — and who doesn’t want that in their life? Thanks, Kourtney!

