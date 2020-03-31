How to Clear Acne From Stress, Sweat at Home: Celeb Facialist Shani Darden’s Tips

Socially isolating and quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on all of Us physically and mentally — and unfortunately for some, caused havoc on our skin too.

Luckily, facialist Shani Darden, known for being the secret behind the flawless faces of celebrities including Jessica Alba, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Chrissy Teigen and Shay Mitchell, shared her top skincare tips with Stylish to help.

The reason so many of Us are suffering from acne and other skin issues right now? “Stress can cause a spike in cortisol in your body, which leads to inflammation. Inflammation can show up as breakouts and it can even cause flare ups with conditions like eczema, rosacea, or psoriasis,” Darden explains.

To combat this, the Garnier Consulting Celebrity Esthetician says washing your face is key. “Washing your face twice a day is usually sufficient. … Make sure you’re using a gentle cleanser like my Cleansing Serum that won’t strip the skin,” she recommends.

But, if you’re working out, make sure not to start with a full-face of makeup and don’t skip out on cleansing afterwards. “The bacteria and build up on your face can lead to breakouts,” Darden cautions.

Something else to avoid: Touching your face. “It exposes your skin to bacteria, which can then turn into congestion and breakouts,” she says. … I always keep alcohol wipes on hand so that I can regularly wipe down my phone and sunglasses for this reason.”

Another tip for getting breakouts under control? “Try a targeted acne treatment like iS Clinical’s Active Serum to gently exfoliate and clear out congestion in the pores for clearer, brighter skin. … Treatment products like my Retinol Reform can also help to address multiple issues by boosting collagen in the skin, smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, evening out the skin tone and keeping skin clear and blemish-free,” she reveals.

And although you can’t visit Darden at her studio in Beverly Hills right now, you can do a DIY facial in the comfort of your home. “I recommend doing a quick at-home facial once or twice a week depending on your skin type to brighten the skin,” the skin guru shares.

“Start by thoroughly cleansing the skin and then exfoliate. … I love the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel Pads because they contain AHAs and BHAs to effectively remove the layer of dead skin on the surface and clear out congestion in your pores. After exfoliating, use a Garnier SkinActive Sheet Mask to deeply hydrate the skin. Follow up with a hyaluronic acid serum like Dr. Nigma’s Serum No. 1 to plump up the skin with hydration and finish with a great moisturizer for your skin type. My Weightless Oil-Free Moisturizer is a great option for those with normal to oily skin and Garnier’s Water Rose 24 Hour Moisture Cream is great for those with dry skin,” she dishes.

If you want to crank it up a notch, try a treatment like Darden’s Déesse Pro LED Mask too. “It’s amazing for boosting collagen in the skin, helps minimize fine lines and wrinkles and boosts circulation to give you a glow. … Blue LED light can also kill acne causing bacteria to reduce existing breakouts and prevent new ones from forming,” Darden says.

You should also note that what you’re snacking on can affect acne and the general appearance of your skin.

“Make sure you’re eating whole, unprocessed foods and limiting processed foods. What you eat can show up on your skin in the form of breakouts and overall dull skin. Focus on nourishing your body from the inside out and staying active to help counteract stress and limit inflammation,” she recommends.

Most importantly: “Make sure you’re still wearing sunscreen daily. Even though you’re not going outside, UV rays still come through your windows, so you have to keep your skin protected. UV exposure depletes the collagen in your skin and can also lead to issues with pigmentation, and not to mention, skin cancer.”