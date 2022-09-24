Surrounded by support. As Selma Blair navigates her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, the actress has a close group of pals in her corner.

“Selma is one of my oldest best friends. … [She] is one of the strongest, bravest women that I know and if anybody can get through this, it’s her,” Jaime King exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2018. “I will be by her side, I will go to every appointment, I will do whatever she needs.”

The Legally Blonde actress previously announced in October 2018 that she had been diagnosed with MS — and the Hart of Dixie alum has been “really proud” of her friend’s candor about her journey “from the very beginning.”

King added at the time: “We’ve been through a lot with each other and I’m eternally grateful for her. I will do whatever it takes as her best friend to make sure that anything that I can do to support that I will be there.”

As the Cruel Intentions star continued managing her health struggles, she decided to sign up for Dancing With the Stars season 31. Despite Blair and pro partner Sasha Farber proclaiming their team name was the “underdogs,” she had several famous faces hoping for her success.

“My dear friend @selmablair is going to be on #DWTS Monday at 8ET/5PT on #DisneyPlus!” Kris Jenner captioned a September 2022 Instagram Story hours before the competition’s premiere episode. “So proud of you! I can’t wait to cheer her on.”

During her debut dance, Blair and the Australia native impressed both the DWTS judges and the audience with their emotional Viennese Waltz to “The Time of My Life” by David Cook. The performance — which earned a score of 28 out of 40 from the judging panel — also saw the Michigan native leave her cane behind before getting into her first dance position with Farber.

“[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” fellow DWTS pro Emma Slater — who was previously married to Farber — told Us Weekly and other reporters after the first episode. “To look at her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”

The England native added: “Look, she’s actually living out her fear. And I know that took a lot of courage. I can’t even imagine what a true inspiration she is to a lot of people. … I feel blessed that she’s on the show.”

Several of Blair’s famous friends gushed over her emotional dance via social media, including the likes of Amy Purdy, Constance Zimmer and Sarah Michelle Gellar. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, for her part, even shared Disney+’s voting instructions via her Instagram page to encourage followers to vote for Blair and Farber.

Scroll below to meet Blair’s inner circle: