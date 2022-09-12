Ready to rumba! The official partner photos for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars have arrived — and the cast looks eager to get started.

Though many of fans’ favorite ballroom pros are back, the new season is coming with some major changes. As previously announced, DWTS will now air on Disney+ after 17 years on ABC, making it the first live reality show to premiere on a streaming platform.

“It’s gonna be a longer show because there’s no ads in between now, so we’ve gotta fill a lot of space up,” Peta Murgatroyd revealed to Us Weekly in June. “And a lot of time slots. I like it.”

The new season will also mark the first time a drag queen has competed for the mirrorball trophy, with Shangela pairing up with Gleb Savchenko. “I was absolutely thrilled. And still am,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race alum, 40, told Us earlier this month of joining the competition. “My jaw was literally on the floor. I mean, to be on Dancing With the Stars and growing up and just always loving dance. And then now to have this amazing platform to compete and do something, I’m living my best life.”

The We’re Here cohost is one of several reality stars set to appear on season 31. The cast also includes Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member Vinny Guadagnino and current Bachelorette lead Gabby Windey.

The Bravo personality, 50, hopes that DWTS will show fans a different side of her than they usually see on RHONJ, where cast fights have been known to involve table-flipping. “I really want America to really get to tap into the real Teresa Giudice and really get to know the real Teresa Giudice and not the Teresa that … everyone’s trying to trigger,” the Skinny Italian author told Us on Thursday, September 8. “I do have that Italian temper, but I’ve been working on myself.”

The Celebrity Apprentice alum already has at least one fan in the studio: 31-year-old Gabby, who told Us that she was thrilled to be competing alongside the RHONJ star. “I’ve definitely been trying to, like, be next to her,” the Bachelor season 26 alum told Us earlier this month. “Trying [to get on] her good side. … I’m like, ‘Hey,’ but she’s not really biting, which is good. But honestly, the cast is so amazing. I feel like there’s so many big personalities, so many great performers.”

Dancing With the Stars premieres on Disney+ Monday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

Keep scrolling to see all the official partner photos for season 31.