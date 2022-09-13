Forget TV — the 2022 Emmys were all about early 2000s rom-coms. Reese Witherspoon staged mini reunions with her Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama costars while attending the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Oscar winner, 46, ran into Selma Blair backstage on Monday, September 12, and snapped a photo with the actress, 50. The duo appeared together in 1999’s Cruel Intentions as well as 2001’s Legally Blonde.

“Catching up with my girl forever!” the Big Little Lies alum captioned an Instagram Story photo on Monday of her and the Michigan native posing together. (Witherspoon was nominated for her work on The Morning Show, while Blair was there to present the trophy for Outstanding Drama Series.)

The joyful reunions didn’t stop with Elle Woods and Vivian Kensington, however. The Whiskey in a Teacup author also met up with Melanie Lynskey, who appeared alongside Witherspoon in 2002’s Sweet Home Alabama. The Yellowjackets star, 45, played Lurlynn, one of Melanie’s friends from her hometown of Pigeon Creek.

“This reunion made me super emotional!” the Walk the Line actress wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a selfie with her former costar. “I love you @msmelanielynskey.”

Lurlynn famously brought her infant to a pub at one point in Sweet Home Alabama, leading Melanie to exclaim, “Look at you, you have a baby … in a bar!” Last year, Lynskey told Us Weekly that she can relate — because she’s done the same thing.

“I think that I have, yes!” the Heavenly Creatures star said in October 2021 when asked if she’d ever channeled her inner Lurlynn. “I think I brought my daughter to a bar.”

The New Zealand native and her husband, Jason Ritter, welcomed their daughter, now 3, in December 2018. Lynskey explained that she once brought the little one with her to a wrap party for the 2021 film Lady of the Manor.

“We had this sort of crew party through filming, and it was at a bar,” she recalled to Us. “Yeah, she was there at the bar!”

While Witherspoon and her famous pals were happy to meet up backstage at the Emmys, some viewers wondered why producers didn’t arrange any on-stage reunions. Jennifer Coolidge and Holland Taylor, who appeared in Legally Blonde, and Jean Smart, who starred in Sweet Home Alabama, were also present at the awards show.

“So you mean to tell me we had Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge and Selma Blair in the same room tonight at the #Emmys? And they didn’t all present together?” author Dave Quinn tweeted during the ceremony on Monday. “If we don’t AT LEAST get a LEGALLY BLONDE reunion picture.”

Sharing four photos of Blair, Witherspoon, Coolidge, 61, and Taylor, 79, another fan tweeted: “They were all at the #Emmys and can someone check in on Luke Wilson because we need this Legally Blonde reunion IM BEGGING.”

