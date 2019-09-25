



Encouraged by her strength. Sarah Michelle Gellar raved about her friend Selma Blair’s approach to parenting amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

“I don’t think I could ever be what Selma has gone through, what she shared, the strength that she’s given people,” the 42-year-old actress told Us Weekly exclusively while discussing her partnership with Colgate Optic White on Tuesday, September 24. “I guess you don’t really know until you’re faced in those situations. But I think about her often.”

In particular, Gellar looks to the way Blair, 47, interacts with son Arthur, 8, as she fights her illness. “There are times when I’m tired and my child wants to play one more round of trains,” she explained. “The last thing I want to do is get on the floor and build another train. I think to myself, ‘What Selma would do to be able to just get on the floor and build trains.’”

She continued: “I have to keep that in the back of my mind and remember the strength that she has to get up with Arthur and go swimming at 6:00 in the morning when he wants to. When I would tell my children, ‘Go the F back to bed. It’s 6:00 in the morning. I’m not getting up.’ It’s a true inspiration and it’s a learning lesson, and it’s a curve about friendship and being able to ask for help and all of these things that you don’t know that you’re capable of.”

Gellar also gave an update on Blair’s condition.

“She’s amazing. She’s kicking MS in the whatever it is that you can say,” she noted. “I think she’s tougher than I ever thought. I’ve always thought of her as the goofy, silly Selma, but to see her, this other side of her — this serious, this dedicated to her health, to her recovery, to be able to commit to what it takes and to try new things and just to be so brave — is truly inspiring.”

The Legally Blonde star revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in October 2018. Blair thanked Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., for their “love and support” in an emotional Instagram post at the time.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum aims to set a good example for her children — she shares Charlotte, 10, and Rocky, 7, with Prinze Jr., 43 — with healthy habits. “Everything that you do is what makes that lasting reminder in your children,” she told Us. “So by making it really simple, you brush your teeth when you wake up, you brush your teeth after a meal, before you go to bed. Whatever those moments are, they copy that, they emulate that.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!