



Out for revenge! Selma Blair’s 8-year-old son, Arthur, pushed her into a swimming pool on Wednesday, August 21, and the actress got him back.

“I sometimes doubt my child’s ethics,” the Cruel Intentions star, 47, captioned Instagram pics of her fall into a pool. “Preparing to dive. A very big deal for me. Instead, I felt a tiny hand on swimsuit and lost any coordination. Payback is coming. Any ideas? #terror #punkkid.”

The Another Life star went on to post a pic of her diving into the same pool while wearing a strapless bikini top — and nothing else. “Victory,” she captioned the Instagram upload. “I don’t give up. #bottoms up. My boy is a #crackup.”

In June, Blair’s son helped her shave her head ahead of chemotherapy as part of her multiple sclerosis treatments. “Back to my roots,” she captioned a shot of the little one taking a buzz-cutter to her hair. “#zen barber who still says butthole whenever given an opportunity. I love him.”

The following month, she opened up to her Instagram followers about her chemo sessions. “I have had this scab on my head for two months. It stands out to me as much as my newly bald head,” the Michigan native captioned a July social media upload. “I don’t mind it. I don’t mind the hair loss either. But if my eyebrows totally fall out, I am gonna be singing a different tune.”

She went on to write, “Insomnia. I am like a waking baby. Afraid and want to cry. I want my mom. I do. I will take a bath. And cry. The beginning is hard. I have to Remember.”

The actress revealed in October 2018 that she was diagnosed with the degenerative disease. “I am disabled,” Blair captioned a mirror selfie at the time. “I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

Blair shares Arthur with her ex Jason Bleick.

