That’s her man. Taylor Swift shared a subtle display of support for boyfriend Joe Alwyn as his new TV show, Conversations With Friends, premiered on Hulu.

The “London Boy” songstress, 32, didn’t mention her boyfriend, 31, in her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 15, but she included a screenshot of a positive review for Alwyn’s new drama.

“Hulu’s Conversations With Friends Breathes Fresh Life Into Sally Rooney‘s Best Novel,” the headline proclaimed. A GIF showed Alwyn gently pressing a cold beer to costar Alison Oliver‘s face.

Swift simply captioned the image, “Can confirm it’s phenomenal.” She also added an “out now” sticker.

The limited series follows a 21-year-old college student Frances, played by Oliver, 23 as she navigates a series of relationships, including one with a married man Nick, played by Alwyn. The steamy drama raises questions about monogamy, but the singer’s significant other assured audiences early on that he and his character have very different views on that.

“I think people can do what they want and makes them happy. I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship,” Alwyn noted during a panel for the show in February 2022.

The Favourite actor, who has been linked to the Grammy winner since May 2017 and recently dodged engagement questions, later revealed that he didn’t have to give any warning about sex scenes to Swift. His girlfriend was already very familiar Rooney’s 2017 story.

“She’s read the book and she loves the book so she knows it,” he told Extra in May 2022. “She just, like, couldn’t be a bigger fan of the project.”

The series filmed in Northern Ireland in spring 2021, and Swift quietly visited set and met Oliver, who told London’s Sunday Times earlier this month that the Pennsylvania native was “totally cool” with the intimate scenes. Oliver insisted that Swift understands that sex scenes are simply “part of Joe’s job” as an actor.

She gave Alwyn even more praise when she spoke exclusively to Us Weekly. “He’s such a generous actor and I think I learned so much from watching him work and how he kind of approached his role and prepared for it,” the Ireland native gushed earlier this month. “He just brings such a kind of an ease and such a sensitivity to that character that I learned so much as I went on. I feel like we both love our characters so much, and I think we had so much fun kind of interrogating their dynamic and playing out scenes between Nick and Frances.”

The leading lady continued, “We’re just such great friends. We kind of instantly gelled when we met each other, which is so lucky because we spent so much time together and I just feel so, so lucky to have gotten to do that with him.”

Oliver hopes Rooney’s readers are just as happy with the series. “I think there’s pressure doing anything really. There’s so much to do in a job, and I feel so lucky to have a job in general, but this one in particular,” she explained to Us exclusively. “It’s obviously such a beloved book, as is Normal People. But I think you can feel those things in the beginning. But once you start to rehearse and start shooting, you just get so wrapped up in our story, which is a different story to Normal People, and different characters … it’s actually quite difficult to compare them as such.”

All 10 episodes of Conversations With Friends are streaming on Hulu.

