Are Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift Engaged? He Says

Not so fast! Joe Alwyn addressed speculation that he secretly got engaged to Taylor Swift — but he kept his response relativity open-ended.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” Alwyn, 31, joked during an interview with WSJ. Magazine published on Wednesday, April 20. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

The Conversations With Friends star also discussed the role social media plays when it comes to keeping his personal life private, saying, “We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given. So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?”

Earlier this month, Alwyn elaborated on his and Swift’s decision to keep details of their love life under wraps. “It’s not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it’s more a response to something else,” the British actor told Elle on Friday, April 15. “We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive … the more you give — and frankly, even if you don’t give it — something will be taken.”

Swift, 32, and Alwyn were first linked in May 2017, and the pair have remained tight-lipped about their relationship over the years. A source previously told Us Weekly that the couple “definitely” want to get married some day.

“[They] have talked about their future and marriage. They don’t have a set deadline in place, but they’re very much in love,” the insider exclusively revealed in March 2020. According to the source, the Miss Americana star considers Alwyn to be “one of the only safe constants in her life,” while the Harriet actor has “always been a huge support and stuck by her.”

Later that year, the singer offered a glimpse at how the pair have collaborated outside of their romantic relationship.

“Joe and I really love sad songs. We’ve always bonded over music,” Swift explained during an Apple Music interview in December 2020. “I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way, it wasn’t because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes. And he’s always the person who’s showing me songs by artists and then they become my favorite songs or whatever.”

The Pennsylvania native reflected on how the COVID-19 quarantine inspired her to work with Alwyn on her Folklore and Evermore albums. “He’s always just playing instruments and he doesn’t do it in a strategic, ‘I’m writing a song right now’ thing. He’s always done that. But do I think we would have taken the step of, ‘Hey, let’s see if there’s a song in here. Let’s write a song together?'” she recalled at the time. “All I have to do is dream up some lyrics and come up with some gut-wrenching, heart-shattering story to write with him.”

