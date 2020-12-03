Spending forever with her lover? After a snippet of Taylor Swift’s re-recording of “Love Story” was unveiled, fans began theorizing whether she secretly is engaged to her longtime beau, Joe Alwyn.

A sneak peek of Swift’s reimagining of the 2008 hit was featured in Ryan Reynolds’ new Match.com ad. As many Swifties expressed their excitement for the unexpected drop, some fans noticed that one of the lyrics changed from “Baby, just say, ‘Yes’” to “Baby, just said, ‘Yes.’” This modification has led to questions about whether Swift, 30, and Alwyn, 29, are currently engaged.

“Wait why aren’t we talking about the fact that Taylor said ‘it’s a love story baby just SAID yes.’ I just saw a tiktok and I didn’t even notice until the girl pointed it out,” one person tweeted. “OMG [the] original lyrics are baby just say yes, is our queen trying to tell us something?”

Another fan speculated that Swift could be releasing “Love Story” first because “she’s engaged to Joe,” noting that it “would be [a] chefs kiss” but that they “literally have no evidence supporting this idea.” Meanwhile, a third person tweeted that they would “scream” if the engagement rumors are true and added that “it’s what Taylor deserves.”

In another tweet, one Swiftie imagined a re-release of the “Love Story” music video featuring Alwyn as he “kneels to the ground and says marry me Juliet,” referencing a lyric from the Grammy winner’s early aughts track.

While Swift and Alwyn have been dating since 2017, they have both managed to keep their relationship relatively private. In an interview with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone last month, the “Shake It Off” singer opened up about what she did to make her “life feel more like a real life” instead of a narrative that was out of her control.

“Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture — the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy,” she said at the time. “That’s what that song ‘Peace’ [from my Folklore album] is talking about. Like, would it be enough if I could never fully achieve the normalcy that we both crave?”

Earlier this year, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Swift and Alwyn “definitely” want to get married someday. “[They] have talked about their future and marriage,” the source shared in March. “They don’t have a set deadline in place, but they’re very much in love.”

The insider added that Swift considers the Harriet actor to be “one of the only safe constants in her life.” Alwyn, for his part, has “always been a huge support and stuck by her.”