Wedding bells? Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn “definitely” want to get married somewhere down the line, Us Weekly has learned.

“[They] have talked about their future and marriage,” a source tells Us exclusively. “They don’t have a set deadline in place, but they’re very much in love.”

The lovebirds have been dating since May 2017 and although they haven’t picked a date to walk down the aisle just yet, Swift, 30, knows that Alwyn, 29, will continue to be her rock.

“Taylor considers Joe one of the only safe constants in her life,” the insider tells Us. “He has always been a huge support and stuck by her.”

Swift has battled a lot the past year — including her reignited feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West following the leak of the unedited “Famous” phone call recording on March 21.

Through the ups and downs, the “Cruel Summer” singer has turned to the Mary Queen of Scots actor.

The couple have kept their romance quiet over the past two years, making public appearances sparingly, but they have celebrated big moments together.

The “Lover” singer and Harriet star spent Alwyn’s February birthday together in London and stepped out for the NME Awards in England on February 12.

Fans saw the duo engaged in a rare PDA moment during the show, where they shared a kiss before Swift took the stage. They were later spotted holding hands as they exited the event.

In her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, Swift opened up about the pair’s choice to keep their romance private from the beginning.

“I also was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” she admitted in the film. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. Even though it was really horrible, I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”

No matter what the problem, the British actor “has been a rock” for the Pennsylvania native during their relationship, a source told Us exclusively on December 4.

The duo showed their commitment to one another by making time for each other and celebrating Thanksgiving together in London.

“They are still going very strong,” the insider added.