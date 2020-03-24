Khloe Kardashian Cheers on Kim Kardashian in Reignited Taylor Swift Feud

Safe to say Khloé Kardashian is sister Kim Kardashian’s biggest fan.

“I was about to go take my ass to sleep but then I just saw my sister post a couple tweets❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the 35-year-old Good American cofounder tweeted minutes after Kim, 39, addressed Taylor Swift online on Monday, March 23. “Kimberly you betta!!!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The KKW Beauty CEO and Swift, 30, reignited their feud after unedited footage of the “You Need to Calm Down” singer’s 2016 conversation with Kanye West regarding his song “Famous” leaked on Friday, March 20.

“Kim is my f—king lawyer for life!!!!!!” Khloé added. “My sister AND my lawyer.”

Kim originally shared clips from Swift and West’s conversation about his controversial track, which included the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous,” via Snapchat in April 2016. Nearly four years later, the entire 25-minute conversation surfaced online. While Swift wrote on her Instagram Story that the footage proved she was “telling the truth the whole time,” Kim begged to differ.

“@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now,” the Skims designer tweeted on Monday, referencing the coronavirus pandemic. “I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.”

Kim continued: “As everyone can see in the video, [Swift] manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she ‘declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.’ The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation.”

Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, then stepped in to address Kim’s claims that the Lover songstress had “lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission.’”

“I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing,” Paine tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday, March 24. “P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? 😂😂😂”

While Kim has yet to reply to Paine, she concluded on Monday that this will be the “last time” she speaks about Swift.

“Sorry to bore you all with this,” the reality star tweeted. “I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters.”