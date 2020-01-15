Traveling lovebirds! Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, kicked off 2020 with a romantic getaway in the Maldives for New Year’s Eve where one lucky fan gave the performance of a lifetime in front of the couple.

Matthew Crane was hired to perform at the resort where the “Lover” singer, 30, and Alwyn, 28, were staying as guests but he didn’t expect the pair to be in the audience.

“It was by chance that I met them and sung to them,” Crane told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, January 14. “I was singing on the beach (on the sand overlooking the sunset) and the guests would arrive by boat as I was singing. Taylor, Joe and her friends arrived last.”

The guests moved on to the main event on the other side of the island, which included a big stage, entertainment, food and a beach bar.

According to Crane, the duo — who enjoyed drinks and canapés on their night out — couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. “They were holding hands, laughing, chatting, sometimes looked at each other lovingly and they both pecked each other on the lips,” he recalled.

However, Swift and the Harriet star weren’t too wrapped up in each other to miss Crane’s performance, which included the songs “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone and “My Way” by Frank Sinatra.

“Taylor and Joe both said, ‘You seriously have an amazing, powerful voice, keep going, you will go far,'” Crane told Us. “They both gave me a standing ovation when I sang my last song ‘Let Me Try Again’ by Frank Sinatra. They were so kind and so sweet.”

Crane made the big announcement that he performed for Swift and Alwyn via Instagram on Friday, January 10.

“So I can now finally reveal who I sung to on New Year’s Eve in the Maldives, probably the most notable Pop Star at the moment, the one and only @taylorswift and @joe.alwyn,” Crane captioned a picture of himself singing at the resort. “They were both so friendly and kind to me when I performed, they even gave me a standing ovation and complimented on my voice. It was truly an honour and an experience that I will never forget. 🎤🎶”

The “You Need to Calm Down” vocalist and Alwyn began dating in May 2017 and their romance has been solid ever since. The twosome recently had another PDA-filled night out when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand into the CAA’s Golden Globes afterparty in West Hollywood on January 5.

A source told Us in December 2019 that Alwyn has been a strong support system for the Grammy winner.

“Taylor has had a tough year and Joe has been a rock for her,” the insider explained at the time adding, “They are still going very strong.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe