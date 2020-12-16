What?! Is Pete Davidson Really Removing All His Tattoos?

Woah! Pete Davidson is reportedly removing all of his tattoos and fans are not happy about it.

Film critic Mike McGranaghan tweeted a screengrab from The King of Staten Island virtual Q&A on December 6, noting the big reveal.

“Just attended a virtual Q&A with Judd Apatow and the cast of THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND,” he wrote. “And here’s a scoop: Pete Davidson is in the process of getting all his tattoos removed!”

Apparently the reasoning behind the decision is for professional purposes. When one Twitter user responded in disbelief, McGranaghan clarified, “No, it’s real. He even showed his hand, which is already done. He said it takes 3-4 hours in the makeup chair to cover them, so he figured ‘it would be easier to get them burned off.’”

Well there you have it! With over 100 tattoos according to Body Art Guru, we can only imagine the amount of time it takes to hide them with makeup. But it’s still sad to say goodbye to some favorite tattoos, from Ariana Grande cover-ups to Harry Potter references.

Fans have taken to social media to mourn the 27-year-old comedian’s body art. “No,” one person commented on McGranaghan post. “Someone stop him.”

“I won’t stand for this,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, others have just started airing their grievances. “Learning that Pete Davidson is removing ALL his tattoos might give me the same feelings a divorce would give me,” one user tweeted.

And someone else seconded this notion. “No one hmu abt pete davidson removing his tattoos i feel like i just got a second divorce.”

One person decided to direct their tweet to the Saturday Night Live cast member. “This tweet is for Pete Davidson & him only …. removing your neck tattoos ruined my life,” they tweeted.

