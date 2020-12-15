Fans Compare Chrissy Teigen's Haircut to Jennifer Aniston's 'The Rachel'

Obsessed! Chrissy Teigen debuted a brand new haircut and fans are comparing it to one of the most iconic hairstyles of all time: Jennifer Aniston’s The Rachel.

On Sunday, December 13, the cookbook author, 35, took to Instagram to show off her new layered ‘do courtesy of Tracey Cunningham. “New hair who this,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “It’s me obviously I don’t get it.”

Fans flooded the comments to connect Teigen’s new style to Aniston’s epic ‘90s look. “Rachel Green vibes!!!!!!! LOVES IT!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” commented one user. “The Rachel 🙌🏼,” wrote another, to which someone else replied, “I was just coming to say this. Bringing back the Rachel🔥🔥🔥.”

Honestly, if anyone can bring back this look in 2020, it’s Teigen!

Even the former Friends star has acknowledged the impact that the cut had on pop culture. Back in 2018, she paid tribute to her hairstylist Chris McMillan at the annual InStyle Awards, noting the impressive work.

“You leave [an appointment with Chris] and you feel beautiful, you feel sexy you feel alive, and then you feel screwed because no one actually has the ability to actually do what Chris did to this haircut,” she said. Aniston further explained that after leaving the appointment after McMillan gave her “The Rachel” haircut she couldn’t style it.

“When I got that haircut that was like, ‘wow, this is amazing!’ And then I was totally left with this like frizzy mop on my head ‘cause I had no idea how to do what he did,” she joked. “No one seems to know how to do what Chris does, and I figured out that’s called creating job security. So well done, Chris.”

Now we just hope that Teigen has a little bit of a better idea on how to work with the layered style.

