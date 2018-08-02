Gwyneth Paltrow knows how to do low-key glamour. Seriously, she’s built a brand out of it. Given that, the actress-turned-guru’s Instagram has become a treasure trove of beauty, wellness and all-around glam advice. Proof: the Goop founder posted an mid-hair-and-makeup selfie to her Instagram feed while getting ready for an appearance to The Politician, a Netflix project she’s working on with her soon-to-be-husband Brad Falchuk, and it’s a literal treasure trove of beauty secrets.

Let’s start with her hair shall we? GP is known for her signature flaxen strands which she wears with that effortless “it’s super shiny, but not that styled” kind of perfection that’s infuriating, but also inspiring. Turns out, that touch of body comes from a velcro roller at the hairline.

Oh and, Paltrow likes a good dusting of bronzer to enhance her carefree California-girl glow that is topped off with the perfect slightly-burnt sunkissed flush on the apples of her cheeks. As for her eyes, Paltrow’s makeup artist made her deep blue peepers pop not only by rimming her waterline with a nude eyeliner, but sweeping and blending a bronze shade on her lower lids creating a shadow that widens and makes her eyes pop.

Another key to the signature GP glam: don’t overdo the brows. Brush them up, fill in with an ashy shade, but don’t try to overly change the shape. Same thing goes for her pout. Paltrow doesn’t overline her lips, which is a refreshing break from the giant filler-esque pucker trend. Our strategy to be more like the inevitable cool Goop founder? Work with what you’ve got — and don’t be shy about the selfies.

