All thanks to her. While accepting the People’s Icon award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Ryan Reynolds took the time to dedicate the award to his family and wife Blake Lively.

“Wow, I feel like I’m at my funeral except I get to leave,” Reynolds, 46, joked as he accepted the award on Tuesday, December 6. “I guess I finally tested positive for icon. I’ve been avoiding it for years but here we are.”

The Free Guy actor continued his speech by shining light on his family, saying, “It starts with family and ends with my family.” He dedicated his accomplishment to his mother, three brothers — with one of them in attendance at the event — and to his father who passed away a few years ago.

“Boy if he could see if he could see all the things that have been going on, and he wouldn’t be impressed with this,” the Wrexham AFC owner spoke of his late father. “He’d be most blown away by his three little granddaughters. Wherever he is right now he’s probably not watching the People’s Choice Awards. He cultivated most of his opinions in life from old episodes of Baywatch.”

After thanking his “original family” for making them who he is today and their “unfailing support” during some of his most “questionable” years, the Red Notice star went on to thank his wife, 35-year-old Lively.

“I gotta thank my family, family, Blake. Blake and my three daughters,” he continued in his speech. “It’s going to be a fourth child very soon. If it happens tonight while I’m here I will be looking for a couch to sleep on for a little while. I venture to guess that Shania Twain has an amazing couch.”

He continued: “You’re my heart, you’re my hope, you’re my happiness. I joke my family exhausts me but in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”

The Deadpool star was announced as the recipient of the award for his work in the entertainment industry back in November. Past winners of the award show’s biggest honor include Melissa McCarthy, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry.

Upon hearing the news of his achievement, the actor admitted that his initial reaction was less than stellar, telling E! News that he felt like he was “getting old” after a three decade-long career.

“And then I realize, ‘Yeah, I’ve been around.’ I’ve been doing this job for over 30 years now,” he shared, realizing the levity of the personal achievement. “It’s a long time to do anything. And I’m lucky that I’ve been able to do it for 30 years.”

He added: “So much in the spirit of feeling grateful for the ability to do this job for this long and stay in the industry that can very quickly be done with you — I’m approaching that honor with the same kind of gratitude.”

Reynolds and Lively tied the knot in 2012. Since then, the couple has welcomed three daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. In September, the Gossip Girl alum revealed she and The Adam Project star were expecting baby No. 4. A source spoke exclusively to Us Weekly at the time about how the twosome were getting prepared ahead of welcoming their fourth child.

“They are really more united and supportive of each other than ever,” the insider said in late September, noting that Reynolds “has become better than ever at managing his time and schedule” and that the family has a rule that neither parent “would ever work at the same time while their kids are little.”

Last month, Lively playfully flirted with her husband on social media after the Spirited star shared some silly dance moves with his costar Will Ferrell.

“You’ve got to be willing to be bad at something if you want to be… slightly less bad at it? Here’s Will and I proving that point!” Reynolds captioned an Instagram video of himself and the Elf alum, 55. “We’re so humbled by all the love for #Spirited on @appletvplus.”

“Can you get pregnant while pregnant??” she asked in the comments section.

Shortly after the pair’s social media banter, a source shared an update on the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress’ pregnancy progress. “Blake is feeling excited, there’s not long to go now,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “She and Ryan can’t wait to meet their new baby.”

The source also noted that Reynolds “has been really sweet” throughout Lively’s pregnancy and “hands on” with their children while assisting his wife whenever she needs it.