The look of love! Some of Hollywood’s hottest couples took over the 2022 People’s Choice Awards red carpet — and made fans do a double take.

Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) were just one of the dynamic duos that sizzled as they stepped out in Santa Monica, California, to attend the Tuesday, December 6, awards show.

The Selling Sunset star, 35, put her growing baby bump on full display in a see-through David Koma gown. She accessorized with a Happy Jewelers ring, Shay Jewelry earrings and diamond adorned Femme LA heels.

“This year’s People’s Choice Awards is definitely going to look a little different … 🤰🏼😆 but if you know me, you know I always find a way to bring the sparkle 😉✨,” Heather, who announced her pregnancy in July, teased via Instagram on Tuesday.

The TV personality added: “Excited for tonight and thank you for nominating Selling Sunset again!!! 🤍🙏🏻.”

Ahead of walking the carpet solo, PCAs host Kenan Thompson teased how ready he was to guide fans through the fun-filled evening.

“I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites,” the Saturday Night Live star, 44, said in an October statement. “I’m so grateful to be nominated — shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!”

The comedian, who is also nominated for Comedy TV Star, previously hosted the awards show in 2021.

“His enthusiasm and passion for pop culture and the fans was palpable and translated in the room and on screen,” SVP of Entertainment Live Events Cassandra Tryon said of Thompson in her own statement at the time. “We can’t wait to welcome Kenan back and see what he has up his sleeve for this year’s show.”

In December 2021, Sex/Life costars Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi turned heads while walking side by side at the PCAs. The twosome’s joint appearance marked their red carpet debut after getting together in fall 2020.

Tarek and Heather also left an impression as they posed together two months after tying the knot. The couple announced seven months later that they are expecting their first child together. Tarek, meanwhile, is already the father of daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife, Christina Hall (née Haack).

Scroll down to see which of your favorite couples walked the 2022 PCAs red carpet together: