Lights, camera, romance! Sarah Shahi and boyfriend Adam Demos fell in love after meeting on the set of Netflix’s Sex/Life — and their real-life relationship is equally as steamy.

The duo filmed the series together in the fall of 2020 in Canada, playing sexy former lovers who get caught in a love triangle. In the show, Shahi’s character, Billie, is married to Cooper (Mike Vogel) but yearns for her wilder days when she hooked up with Demos’ Brad.

Offscreen, the L Word alum was going through a divorce when the risqué role came into her life — and not necessarily thinking about finding love again.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in June 2020 that Shahi and Steve Howey had separated two months prior after 11 years of marriage. The former spouses, who share three children, son William and twins Violet and Knox, finalized their divorce in January 2021.

Shahi wrapped Sex/Life one month prior to her divorce being finalized. At the time, she reflected on how much her life had changed over the past few months.

“And it’s a wrap on Billie Mann. @sexlife. My alter ego,” she captioned a series of photos of her on-camera persona in December 2020. “The layered, wildly complex, hurricane of a character I had the honor of portraying. The saint and the sinner wrapped up in a messy pink bow.”

The Texas native then got a little more personal, adding, “This show was more than just another gig. It changed the direction of my life. It unleashed parts of my heart I had hidden for so long. It helped me find my truth. I was broken open. Finally.”

When celebrating her birthday in January 2021, the Person of Interest alum again reflected on her good fortune, noting that her relationship with Demos is one of the many “privileges” she’s been afforded as she’s grown older.

“It’s a privilege to wake up every day with excitement as to what the day COULD bring, to look at Christmas lights and Halloween decorations with more astonishment than my kids,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “To get giddy at the smell of pages of a freshly opened book. To have found my love @adam_demos, to laugh until the sun comes up (sleep is boring), to dance when there’s no music.”

Four months later, Shahi gushed over her man when celebrating his birthday, admiring how two very different people could be a perfect match.

“Not exactly sure how two people on opposite sides of the world could have more in common, were meant to meet, were meant to be together,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2021. “But I do know I met my soulmate.”

The UnREAL alum replied: “My forever and more.. I love you so f–king much my baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Shahi later commented on Demos’ own birthday post, writing, “My baby … you’re worth everything and more. Gonna celebrate you forever.”

