They’re prepared to be big sisters! Ryan Reynolds said his and Blake Lively‘s three daughters are excited for baby No. 4.

“Oh yeah, they’re in. They love it. They’re ready,” the Spirited star, 45, said to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, November 17.

“We’re very excited. You know, you’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it,” he joked. “It’s going to be nuts but we’re very excited.”

The Simple Favor star, 35, and Reynolds, who began dating in 2011 and tied the knot a year later, share daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3. Reynolds daughters made him a homemade “Dad” bracelet that he wore on the red carpet for his American Cinematheque Award on Thursday.

Lively revealed the pregnancy news when she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at Forbes Power Women’s Summit on September 15.

“Blake is relieved that the secret is out. She held it in until she couldn’t anymore!” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She loves dressing up her baby bump and wanted to make a statement. … She’s truly glowing.”

The source added that the parents are happy to keep their little ones close in age with all of their kids being two years apart.

In late September, Us confirmed that they had long-planned to have a big brood. “When they got together, they always planned to have a lot of kids,” a second source told Us, adding that the couple “felt like they were making up for lost time [from] the years they both had to put off having a family.”

After the Gossip Girl alum gives birth to baby No. 4, she and the kids will follow Reynolds to the Deadpool set. The Marvel star will reunite with Hugh Jackman — who returns as Wolverine — for the third film in the action franchise, which is set to shoot some time next year.

“Blake has been a big supporter of those movies since Ryan made the first one almost seven years ago,” the insider explained. “She’s a believer and has a voice on those movies because they’re a key part of the family business for her and Ryan.”

The source continued, “Deadpool is a family project for them and the family will all go to wherever Ryan is shooting that one in 2023.” The movie is due to hit theaters in November 2024.