Who says swimsuit season is over? Danielle Savre isn’t ready to kiss summer goodbye, so the Station 19 starlet is incorporating her swimsuit style into her fall wardrobe!

The 30-year-old actress revealed the Stylish trend she’s bringing with her as the weather cools down. Savre, Retreat magazine’s cover star, told the publication that she’s all about “finding that perfect, sexy, compliment all the right areas-one piece, especially If I can throw some jeans over it and pass it off as a leotard!”

Savre’s “dual purpose” tip helps her clear up suitcase space, especially when she’s on the go promoting her hit ABC firefighting series. As for brands she loves to pull off the look? “Chromat just came out with some great options that can easily pass as both,” the blonde beauty tells Retreat at the Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa during her photo shoot with photographer Filbert Kung.

The Bring It On star’s fall season began with a stay in New York City for Spring-Summer 2019 New York Fashion Week in September. Savre gave Stylish an exclusive sneak peek at her stunning ensembles as she sat front row at many shows, including Badgley Mischka, Fashion Palette, Ruby Fang and more.

Sylish also caught up with Savre in March, when she dished on her highly coveted skinny jeans tip. “I think when you’re curvier, the tip is trying to accentuate the waist as much a you can,” she recommended. “Skinny jeans are so in right now, so I’m trying to find a skinny jean that doesn’t make me look curvier than I already am.”

Savre is also ramping up for the second season of Station 19, playing Maya, a character who she admits she wishes she was more like in real life.

“It’s so refreshing because she just knows who she is. I envy her,” she recently told Us. “Like everyone’s cheerleader, knows exactly what to do and how to do it, knows what she wants.”

