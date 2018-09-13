From fighting fires to all things fashion! Danielle Savre hopped on a plane from Los Angeles after Station 19 filming wrapped for the day and landed just in time for Spring-Summer 2019 New York Fashion Week.

The 30-year-old beauty sat down with Stylish and dished on her favorite looks from the annual event. From Badgley Mischka to Chromat, she kept her vibe sophisticated but fun, experimenting with bold colors and adding the occasional touch of whimsy for good measure.

Savre, who revealed she’s open to walking the runway herself one day, spent the week with Hayley Kiyoko, J. Alexander, singer Julie Mintz and Manifest actress Melissa Roxburgh.

Scroll down to see what chic outfits Savre rocked throughout NYFW!