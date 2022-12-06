Revoking his IG husband status. Ryan Reynolds shared a rare glimpse of Blake Lively‘s pregnancy progress — but she wasn’t too pleased with his editing choices.

“We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria. 🎄,” the Proposal actor, 46, captioned the sweet social media upload on Monday, December 5.

In the photo, Reynolds posed beside the Gossip Girl alum, 35, who donned a pair of PJs and a pink bathrobe that she tied around her growing baby bump. The Canada native wore a blue beanie and a sweatshirt, wrapping one arm around Lively’s shoulders. Next to him stood a couple dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Fans and famous friends gushed over the festive snap in the comments section, but Lively called out an important detail that was missing. “My. Shoes 🙄,” she wrote, pointing out that her feet were cropped out of the photo.

The Deadpool actor made up for his major flub via his Instagram Story, sharing the full-size version of the same picture. “I cropped my wife’s shoes out in the photo I posted,” he wrote. “It’s inexcusable and I’m sorry to anyone I’ve hurt with this callous lack of fortitude. Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighed.”

The couple, who have been married since 2012, frequently take turns roasting one another online. Last month, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star poked fun at Reynolds’ dancing after he shared a glimpse of himself and Will Ferrell rehearsing for their Christmas movie, Spirited.

“Can you get pregnant while pregnant??” she teased in the comments.

Us Weekly confirmed in September that the Betty Buzz founder is pregnant with her and Reynolds’ fourth child. The Green Lantern costars are the parents of daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

The soon-to-be mother of four is “feeling excited” about welcoming another little one to the family, a source exclusively told Us in November. “She’s still got plenty of energy. [Blake] is getting out and about plenty, taking healthy walks around her neighborhood and making sure she eats right and doesn’t push herself.”

With Lively focusing on her healthy pregnancy, Reynolds “is being super hands-on with the other kids,” the insider added.

The twosome “are really more united and supportive of each other than ever,” a second source told Us, revealing that the California native and the Fun Guy star “always planned to have a lot of kids.”

Lively and the Golden Globe nominee aren’t the only ones looking forward to expanding their family: Their daughters are just as excited to meet baby No. 4.

“Oh yeah, they’re in. They love it. They’re ready,” Reynolds gushed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November. “We’re very excited. You know, you’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it.”