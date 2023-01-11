Glowing! Hilary Swank attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards while pregnant with twins.

Swank, 48, showed off her baby bump in a green gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton in California on Tuesday, January 10, with husband Philip Schneider by her side. The Logan Lucky actress, who is set to present during the ceremony, wore her brunette tresses in a chic updo.

The Freedom Fighters star — who earned a Best Actress in a Drama Series Golden Globe nomination for her role in ABC’s Alaska Daily — announced her pregnancy during an October 2022 appearance on Good Morning America.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Nebraska native — who has been married to Schneider, 49, since 2018 — said at the time. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

That same day, the Million Dollar Baby actress took to social media to celebrate the major milestone. “Coming soon … DOUBLE feature! 👼🏼👼🏼,” she captioned an Instagram video of her rubbing her stomach.

The Oscar winner and Schneider began dating in 2016 after being set up by mutual friends and secretly exchanged vows two years later.

“I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true,” Swank told Vogue in 2018. “It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it.”

The Boys Don’t Cry star’s love for her husband has only grown amid her pregnancy.

“Philip is spoiling her rotten and being really sweet and devoted the whole time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022, adding that Swank “feels like she hit the jackpot with Philip” as “their connection is so soulful and special.”

However, not every aspect of the Hilaroo Foundation founder’s journey to motherhood has been smooth sailing.

“I was having some bouts of morning sickness for a while there,” she told Extra TV in October 2022. “My friends tell me when you have double, it doubles the hormones, double the sickness, double the everything.”

The expectant mother also joked about trying to keep her pregnancy a secret while filming Alaska Daily.

“I was cutting my pants open in the back because they weren’t fitting me anymore … and people were like, ‘That doesn’t really match’ and I’m like, ‘Well, I think her shirt could be out here,’” she explained.

Swank previously stated during a 2010 interview with InStyle that she was waiting until “the time is right” to have children. After sharing the news about her twins, an Instagram user criticized her, writing, “AREN’T YOU LIKE 50 YRS OLD” on the social media announcement. The Fatale actress’ former costar Emmy Rossum — who appeared with her in the 2014 film You’re Not You — came to her defense.

“GFY,” Rossum, 36, replied to the hater, employing a common acronym for “go f—k yourself.”

