Having twice the fun? Hilary Swank opened up about what it’s like being pregnant with twins at 48 — and how two babies can also mean two times the struggle.

“I was having some bouts of morning sickness for a while there,” Swank, 48, told Extra TV in an interview published on Wednesday, October 26. “My friends tell me when you have double, it doubles the hormones, double the sickness, double the everything.”

While the Alaska Daily actress shared that she was “feeling better” after a rough first trimester, she noted how difficult it was to keep the pregnancy news a secret while filming her Hulu series.

“I was cutting my pants open in the back because they weren’t fitting me anymore … and people were like, ‘That doesn’t really match’ and I’m like, ‘Well, I think her shirt could be out here,’” she explained.

The Oscar winner announced that she was expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider earlier this month during an appearance with Good Morning America. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Karate Kid star revealed. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it. It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

Swank has been vocal about her desire to be a mom over the years, telling InStyle in a 2010 interview that she’d wanted kids “since a really young age,” but she wanted to wait until “the time is right.”

On Wednesday, the Boys Don’t Cry actress gushed that it’s “nice to be here and be pregnant,” before noting that “not having the right relationship” was what held her off on motherhood until she found The One.

Swank and Schneider, 49, who tied the knot in 2018 after a secret engagement, initially met two years prior when they were set up by mutual friends. “It was a blind date set up by actor Misha Collins’ wife, Vicki, and another close friend Jean,” Swank told Vogue in 2018. “We met at 10 a.m. and parted ways at 11 p.m. We clearly enjoyed our time!”

In August 2019, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum opened up about her romance with the businessman in an Instagram Post.

“It’s been a year!! The best of my life … besides the first year … and second year together. Happy one year wedding anniversary, to the love of my life,” she wrote at the time.

One man from Swank’s life that will be missing during the birth of her twins is dad Stephen Swank, who died last year. However, the Nebraska native revealed during an October episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that her babies are due on a special day.

“They are due on [my dad’s] birthday,” the Million Dollar Baby actress told host Drew Barrymore, who was visibly emotional over the news. “Yeah, I know, it’s like [wow].”

In January, Swank shed light into her “unique” relationship with her father, who she became the “sole caretaker” of after he underwent a lung transplant.

“I grew incredibly close to him during this time, deepening our relationship and savoring every moment we had together,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, adding that he was “one my most favorite persons” and that “not a day does by that I don’t miss him.”

She concluded, “It helped me forgive, to move past the things that hold me back, in whatever form that takes each day. As well as being deeply connected to the Ultimate Source and therefore, my Dad, always. … Peace and Many Blessings to you, in all the forms they may come.”