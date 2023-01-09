Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Hugh Dancy

Party of five coming soon! Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expanding their family.

A rep for the couple confirmed to People on Sunday, January 8, that the 43-year-old actress is pregnant with their third child. The twosome share two sons — Cyrus, 10, and Rowan, 4.

Danes and Dancy, 47, who wed in 2009, met on the set of 2006’s Evening.

“I was very recently single, and I had never been single before, so we were just friends for a while,” the Homeland alum explained to Marie Claire in February 2017. “[Hugh and I] met in Rhode Island when it was at its most audaciously beautiful, in the fall. And there was one day when we were bicycling by the water and it was sparkly and idyllic, and I just had this dumb epiphany, like, ‘I’m really just happy.’”

The Hannibal star, for his part, has joked in the past that he’s “really glad” Danes “chose to have a one-night stand with an inadequate lover” when she was attempting to stay single despite her connection to Dancy.

“It was kind of in the moment [when] she was single, I was single, and we were both clearly thinking about it,” he said on SiriusXM’s The Michelle Collins Show in May 2020. “She was also thinking, I suppose, as one often does, ‘Well, do I want to jump back into another relationship?’ She had just come out of one.”

The duo welcomed Cyrus in September 2012, three months after Danes referred to Dancy as “my husband, my love, my life, my baby daddy” while accepting an Emmy. Nearly four years later, they welcomed Rowan in August 2018.

“Pretty soon I get to retire for a little while and just be pregnant, which I look forward to,” Danes said at an FYC event when she was expecting baby No. 2 before filming the final season of Homeland. “It feels like a huge luxury. When I was pregnant with my first son, I worked until I was in my eighth month, so this feels like a huge gift, to have a chance to kick my feet up a little bit.”

Danes and Dancy last stepped out at the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala in September 2022. It’s likely that the pregnant star will be hitting the red carpet in recent weeks as she’s nominated for several awards — Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10, and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television on Sunday, January 15 — for her role in Fleishman Is in Trouble.