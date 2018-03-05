The Band Perry’s Kimberly Perry Files for Divorce From J.P. Arencibia

Kimberly Perry, from The Band Perry, confirmed on Sunday, March 4, that she and husband J.P. Arencibia have split.

“Yes, sadly it’s true, my marriage has come to an end,” the country star, 34, wrote in an Instagram post. “I know that beauty will come from these ashes and, as always, I want to thank you all for your love and support. I’ll be in touch soon.”

A post shared by Kimberly Perry (@thekimberlyperry) on Mar 4, 2018 at 6:10pm PST

E! reports that she recently filed for divorce from the former MLB player after four years of marriage.

As previously reported, the couple met backstage at a meet-and-greet for the band’s performance at the Florida Strawberry Festival in 2012, after the baseball player, who was a fan of the group and had seen them in concert a few times, managed to get backstage and asked Perry for her phone number.

They got engaged in October 2013 when the then-Texas Rangers catcher popped the question under a large oak tree at her parents’ home.

Before he got down on one knee, Arencibia, 32, asked Perry to go to her room, where she found a letter and bracelet from her family.

“I got to read the letter and get dressed and put on my grandfather’s bracelet,” she told The Tennessean. “I came back out on the front porch and he was standing there and he got down on one knee. It was perfect.”

They wed in June 2014 at the First Presbyterian Church in Greenville, Tennessee.

