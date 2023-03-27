A temporary break. The Band Perry announced that they are taking a hiatus as a group so they can focus on their own projects.

“To our TBP friends and family: We wanted to let you know that the three of us have decided to take a creative break as a group and each focus on our individual creative pursuits,” the trio wrote via their band’s Instagram page on Monday, March 27. “During this season we will continue to support each other as artists and family in all we do. Thank you for making our childhood dreams come true! Love you all. Kimberly, Reid and Neil.”

The country group was formed in 2005 by siblings Kimberly Perry, Neil Perry and Reid Perry. Three years after creating the band, they were discovered by Garth Brooks‘ manager Bob Doyle and recorded with Scott Borchetta.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In 2009, the trio signed a record deal with Republic Nashville and went on to release their first single “Hip to My Heart,” which was off their self-titled debut album. However, their follow-up track, “If I Die Young,” became their most successful song to date. The ballad was written by Kimberly, 39, and reached spot 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song also earned the group a Grammy nomination in 2011 for Best Country Song but the track ultimately lost to “Need You Now” by Lady A. Following the success of their second single, the band released their second album, Pioneer, in 2013.

While the group was still performing, Kimberly married J.P. Arencibia in 2014 — whom she met backstage at one of her concerts in 2012. After four years together, the “Done” songstress and the MLB player, 37, called it quits and filed for divorce.

“Yes, sadly it’s true, my marriage has come to an end,” she shared in March 2018. “I know that beauty will come from these ashes and, as always, I want to thank you all for your love and support. I’ll be in touch soon.”

Following her split from Arencibia, Kimberly and her brothers went on tour together in 2019, which was the last time the trio performed together live.

In December 2021, Kimberly revealed that she and her partner Johnny Costello secretly tied the knot and had been married for six months at that point.

“Wishing everyone a very MARRIED Christmas…Today my love, @juannycostello, and I are celebrating 6 months since ‘I do!’. On June 17th we hit the road from LA to Las Vegas in a black corvette and got married at midnight,” she wrote via Instagram. “It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives! “I love you Johnny and can’t wait for forever…., Mrs. Costello.”