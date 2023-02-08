A honky-tonk romance! Luke Combs has a forever fan in his wife, Nicole Combs (née Hocking) — and it’s been documented in the country artist’s songs.

The “Beer Never Broke My Heart” crooner and Nicole became friends through their mutual acquaintances shortly after she moved to Nashville in 2014. Two years later, the relationship changed when the pair ran into each other at a songwriters’ festival in Florida.

“I didn’t have anything going on when we met,” Luke recalled during a March 2020 joint appearance on the “Couple Things With Shawn Johnson and Andrew East” podcast. “I didn’t have a record deal or a publishing deal or anything.”

Nicole, who was working for Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) at the event, remembered making the first move.

“I was leaving a songwriters’ round and he was walking up late to it, and I was just like, ‘Hey, come hang out with us, why are you by yourself?’” the Florida Gulf Coast University alum explained.

Luke laughed as he detailed his “bad” outfit choice for the occasion. “I was wearing camo gym shorts from Walmart … classy, classy stuff,” he joked. “And, like, the oldest T-shirt that I owned, probably.”

The “She Got the Best of Me” singer’s ensemble, however, didn’t deter their budding romance. In fact, a few months into their relationship, Luke revealed he’d previously written his hit song “Beautiful Crazy” about Nicole, which only strengthened their connection.

The Florida native has since been the inspiration behind many of Luke’s tracks, including “Better Together” and “Nothing Like You.”

Following their August 2020 nuptials, the two-time CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year winner again paid homage to his and Nicole’s love story by featuring moments from their life in his April 2021 music video for “Forever After All.”

Less than one year later, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Their son, Tex, arrived in June 2022, just in time for Father’s Day.

“Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family,” Luke wrote via Instagram at the time. “Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!”

Two months later, the new parents celebrated two years of marriage. “Can’t believe it’s been 2 years since I got to marry this angel,” the “When It Rains It Pours” musician wrote via social media in August 2022. “@nicolejcombs you make every day of my life better than the one before. I love you so much and I can’t wait for all the good times still to come with you and our little family.”

