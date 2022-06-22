Luke Combs’ cutie has arrived! Nicole Combs gave birth to her and the country singer’s first baby, son Tex.

“It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day 🥲,” Nicole captioned her little one’s Instagram debut on Tuesday, June 21. “Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days 🤍.”

Luke gushed over the milestone in a post of his own, writing, “Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!”

The North Carolina native, 32, announced in January that his wife, 29, was pregnant with a son. “Here we go y’all,” the “When It Rains It Pours” singer captioned his Instagram reveal at the time, debuting their sonogram shots. “Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.”

In a post of her own, the Florida native wrote, “This may be the best year yet. Baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited and thankful.”

The couple received supportive comments of congratulations from Luke’s fellow songwriters at the time. “Congrats brother!! Love the name,” Morgan Wallen wrote, while Maren Morris added, “Congratulations, y’all!”

Jake Owen, for his part, called parenthood “the best,” and Chris Lane welcomed Luke to “Team No Sleep.” As for Thomas Rhett, the 31-year-old “Die a Happy Man” singer wrote, “Congrats my friend! So awesome.”

Luke proposed to Nicole in 2018, two years after the couple met. “He pulls [the ring] out, gets down on one knee, does the whole thing,” she told Country Now in May 2020 of their kitchen engagement. “I blacked out, I don’t remember this. I was like, ‘My ears are hot, what’s going on?’”

The ACM Award winner laughed, chiming in, “That’s what she said. ‘My ears are hot.’”

The pair wed in August 2020 in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Yesterday was the most special day!” the bride wrote via Instagram after their nuptials. “I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you! Although we wish [we] could have had every single one of our family and friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year!”

The “She’s Got the Best of Me” singer gushed about his wife in a touching social media tribute the following year, writing, “Happy birthday my love! You inspire me every single day to be a better man, a better person, and for that I can’t thank you enough. Here’s to you, here’s to 29, and here’s to many more spent together. I love you!”

