Baby on board! Luke Combs is expecting his first child with wife Nicole Combs.

“Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring,” the 31-year-old musician wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 20. “Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe.”

The country crooner shared three snaps from a pregnancy photo shoot with his wife, 29, including one of the couple holding a sonogram of their baby boy.

“It’s gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs,” the “Beautiful Crazy” singer added.

Nicole shared the same three photos, two of which showed off her growing baby bump, while celebrating the big news.

“This may be the best year yet,” she captioned her Instagram upload. “Baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! We are so incredibly excited & thankful.”

Fellow country artist Maren Morris was one of the first stars to send her well-wishes to the couple, writing in the comments, “Congratulations, y’all! ✨✨✨.”

Bachelor Nation’s Kristina Schulman commented on Nicole’s reveal, “Ahh Congratulations!!” while Ali Fedotowsky replied, “❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The “Forever After All” singer began dating the Fort Myers, Florida, native in 2016. Two years later, the couple got engaged in Hawaii.

“I never thought a ring could mean so much to me,” Nicole wrote via Instagram in December 2018, showing off her engagement ring. “I love you Luke Albert Combs, I’m going to marry the hell outta you ♥️♥️♥️.”

The pair tied the knot in August 2020 in front of their loved ones in Florida.

“Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever,” Luke wrote via Instagram at the time. He shared a second snap from the celebration one week later, writing, “Still seems like a fairytale.”

Last summer, the duo gushed over one another while marking their one-year anniversary.

“Happy anniversary, my love,” Nicole wrote via social media in August 2021 alongside three photos of the pair at sunset on their wedding day. “I have thoroughly enjoyed annoying you this whole time & I’m excited to get to do it for the rest of our lives. I love you! ❤️‍🔥.”

The CMA winner shared a similar snap as he reflected on his first 12 months of marriage, captioning it, “I can’t believe it’s been a year already. Happy anniversary @nicohocking, I love you. Time really does fly when you’re having fun!”