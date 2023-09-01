Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole Combs, are officially the parents of two.

Nicole announced via Instagram on Thursday, August 31, that she gave birth to the pair’s second baby. “8.15.2023 – Beau Lee Combs. Welcome to the world. We couldn’t love you more,” she captioned the reveal, which showed her writing the newborn’s name on a Polaroid photo.

The couple, who previously welcomed son Tex in June 2022, announced in March that they were expecting baby No. 2.

“Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!” Luke wrote via Instagram at the time.

Tex was born on Father’s Day last year, making his arrival doubly special for Luke and his wife. “It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day 🥲,” Nicole captioned Tex’s 2022 Instagram debut. “Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days 🤍.”

Luke, for his part, gushed over the milestone in a post of his own. “Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more,” he wrote. “Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!”

The “Fast Car” singer and Nicole began dating after crossing paths at a songwriters’ event in September 2016.

“I realized we could hang out and just be ourselves in front of each other,” Nicole told Nashville Lifestyles in February 2021. “I could wear no makeup and be my weird self – because we’re all weird, but we get to choose who to share that side of us with. We could be each other’s weird in front of each other. That’s when it was like, ‘You know what? This guy’s a keeper.’”

After nearly two years of dating, Luke announced in November 2018 that he had popped the question. “She said yes a while ago but this is a way better place to take pictures than the kitchen,” he wrote via Instagram alongside a shot of the couple embracing. “Can’t wait to spend forever with you.”

In August 2020, the twosome tied the knot at their home in southern Florida, but they had to uninvite 120 people from the ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The small thing made it cool because we really got to talk to everyone that was there and spend time with each of them,” Luke recalled to Nashville Lifestyles in February 2021.