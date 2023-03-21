Better together! Luke Combs and wife Nicole Combs are expecting their second child, a son, less than one year after welcoming baby No. 1.

“Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!” the country crooner, 33, wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 20, alongside a series of images that featured him with Nicole, 30, and their 8-month-old son, Tex, who was sporting a “Big Brother” onesie.

After the big announcement, the “Kind of Love We Make” singer took to the comments section and asked fans to “have the audio turned on this post.” The upload teased a song off of the North Carolina native’s upcoming fourth studio album, Gettin’ Old, which drops on March 24.

“I got a young’un of my own / he’s too young to understand it / When he gets a little older watching the stage where I’m standing,” he sings on the track. “He’ll know it’s about him when I sing I take you with me / If it was up to me we’d do everything together.”

The happy couple, who tied the knot in August 2020, previously welcomed son Tex on Father’s Day in June 2022.

“It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day 🥲,” Nicole captioned their little one’s Instagram debut at the time. “Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days 🤍.”

Luke, for his part, gushed over the milestone in a post of his own, writing, “Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!”

The pair announced they were expecting their first child via Instagram in January 2022, by showing off three snaps from a pregnancy photoshoot. “It’s gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs,” the “Beautiful Crazy” singer wrote alongside the sweet post at the time.

The news came two years after the twosome, who got engaged in 2018, wed in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yesterday was the most special day!” the bride wrote via Instagram after their nuptials. “I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you! Although we wish [we] could have had every single one of our family and friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year!”

Luke and Nicole have often taken to social media to open up about their love story. In August 2021, they celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary via Instagram.

“Happy anniversary, my love,” the Florida native wrote alongside three photos of her and her beau on their wedding day. “I have thoroughly enjoyed annoying you this whole time & I’m excited to get to do it for the rest of our lives. I love you! ❤️‍🔥.”

The CMA award winner shared a similar snap as he reflected on his first 12 months of marriage, captioning it, “I can’t believe it’s been a year already. Happy anniversary @nicohocking, I love you. Time really does fly when you’re having fun!”