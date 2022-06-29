Doing it for his son. Since welcoming son Tex earlier this month, Luke Combs is more determined than ever to get healthy after a lifelong struggle with his weight.

“It was always something that’s bugged me … especially when you’re younger,” the country star, 32, said during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Monday, June 27. “You’re like, ‘Man, I just got a horrible genetic dice roll on this thing.’ You start to realize that almost even more when you’re older.”

Though Combs acknowledged that his weight issues are not entirely due to genetics, joking that he does “pig out” sometimes, he’s reached a point where he wants to make a change.

“I got to this point where I’m like, man, I’d really love to trim down. And it’s so hard for me to do that,” he said. The “Lovin’ On You” singer explained that he has an unhealthy relationship with food, which makes it hard for him to maintain “consistency” with his diet.

“I don’t need a cigarette to be alive. But I need food to be alive,” he said, comparing the struggle to an addiction. “It’s like, you would literally die without food. And so that’s what makes it such a difficult thing.”

Since he and wife Nicole Combs welcomed their first son, however, Luke has reevaluated his lifestyle and what he wants for his future. “This having a kid thing has really messed up my head on this thing in the best way,” the “Doin’ This” musician explained. “I want to be around, dude. Do you know what I mean?”

Luke continued: “I want my thing to continually become better overall. The show, the songs, the everything. “I feel like sometimes I go in, I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t want people to think of me in this way where it’s like, this guy doesn’t care about himself.’ … And so it’s something that I’ve definitely struggled with, but it’s also something that I just am also really comfortable in my own skin as well.”

Luke and Nicole, who tied the knot in August 2020 in Florida with their loved ones in attendance, announced in January that they were expecting their first child together. “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring,” he wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a series of photos with his wife. “Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. … It’s gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs.”

Earlier this month, the couple welcomed son Tex Lawrence. “Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more,” Luke wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of him and Nicole lovingly holding their little one. “Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!”

Nicole echoed those sentiments on her own account, sharing the same photo of the new family of three. “It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day,” she wrote. “Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days.”

In the comments, Luke praised his wife in their early days of parenthood: “You crushed it my love!”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!