Father’s Day fun! Andy Cohen, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and more celebrity dads have celebrated their first year of fatherhood with a bang over the years.

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host dressed his son, Benjamin, in a blue “I [Love] Dad” onesie during the June 2019 holiday. The little one lifted up his neck while hanging out on a Snoopy-patterned blanket.

“My first Father’s Day!” the Most Talkative author captioned the sweet Instagram shot at the time. “Happy Dad’s Day, everybody. I want to thank my surrogate in California, without whom I wouldn’t have Ben.”

The social media upload came two months after Cohen announced his son’s arrival via Instagram. “WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT,” the Missouri native wrote in February 2019. “He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

Cohen wanted to have children his “entire life,” he said on his show in December 2018 while announcing his upcoming arrival.

“After many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” he said at the time. “Family means everything to me. … Though it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

As for Luyendyk Jr., the former Bachelor enjoyed a wine-tasting surprise from his wife, Lauren Burnham, for his first Father’s Day in June 2019.

“Happy Father’s Day, everyone!” the Bachelorette alum captioned an Instagram Story selfie at the time with daughter Alessi. “Lazy morning working on our neck muscles.”

The following year, Burnham praised her husband with a throwback photo, gushing, “Happy Father’s Day to you, ‘Dada!’ You are everything I imagined you would be as a daddy and more. Alessi could not be luckier. Neither could I. Love you @ariejr.”

The Bachelor Nation members have since welcomed a twin son and daughter.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity dads ringing in their first Father’s Day with their families, from Drake to Josh Peck.