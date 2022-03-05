ACM Awards 2022: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Viva Las Vegas! The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards comes to Sin City on Sunday, March 7, to honor the brightest stars in the genre, and the full list of nominees and winners is jam-packed with celebs.

The 2022 ACMs will be hosted by Dolly Parton at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. She’ll be joined by the 2021 ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner Jimmie Allen and last year’s ACM New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett. Both are up for the same category again this year.

While most nominees have to wait to find out if they’ve beat the competition, a couple lucky young artists know they’re heading home with new hardware. The Academy announced Parker McCollum as the New Male Artist of the Year while Lainey Wilson was named the New Female Artist of the Year.

“Let’s goooo!! An honor to be a part of this year’s show,” Wilson, 29, commented on the ACM’s Instagram post announcing the news on Saturday, March 5. She is also nominated for Song of the Year with her single “Things A Man Oughta Know.”

Both new Artists of the Year will perform at the Las Vegas show on Monday. The ACM Awards will also include performances from Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Mitchell Tenpenny, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden as well as Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde.

Expect all the hosts to take the stage as well. Kelly Clarkson will honor Parton, 76, with a rendition of “I Will Always Love You” while the legendary singer teams up with Kelsea Ballerini for a duet. Barrett, 36, and Allen, 22, are also expected to bring the house down.

The 2022 ACM Awards will stream live on Amazon Prime Video on Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET. The full ceremony and special performances only rebroadcast will be available to stream on IMDb TV on March 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

See the full list of ACM Awards nominees and winners below:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

New Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson

New Male Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

Album of the Year

29: Written in Stone by Carly Pearce

Country Again: Side by Thomas Rhett

Dangerous: The Double Album by Morgan Wallen

Famous Friends by Chris Young

The Marfa Tapes by Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Single of the Year

“Buy Dirt” by Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

“Famous Friends” by Chris Young and Kane Brown

“Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes

“If I Didn’t Love You” by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“You Should Probably Leave” by Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

“7 Summers” by Morgan Wallen

“Buy Dirt” by Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

“Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes

“Knowing You” by Kenny Chesney

“Things A Man Oughta Know” by Lainey Wilson

Video of the Year

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” by Elle King and Miranda Lambert, directed by Alexa Kinigopoulos and Stephen Kinigopoulos

“Famous Friends” by Chris Young and Kane Brown, directed by Peter Zavadil

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton, directed by Blake Lively

“If I Didn’t Love You” by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, directed by Shaun Silva

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, directed by Alexa Campbell

Songwriter of the Year

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

“Buy Dirt” by Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan, produced by Paul DiGiovanni

“Famous Friends” by Chris Young and Kane Brown, produced by Corey Crowder, Chris Young

“Half of My Hometown” by Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney, produced by Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini

“If I Didn’t Love You” by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, produced by Michael Knox

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, produced by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

