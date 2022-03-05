ACM Awards 2022: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Viva Las Vegas! The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards comes to Sin City on Sunday, March 7, to honor the brightest stars in the genre, and the full list of nominees and winners is jam-packed with celebs.
The 2022 ACMs will be hosted by Dolly Parton at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. She’ll be joined by the 2021 ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner Jimmie Allen and last year’s ACM New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett. Both are up for the same category again this year.
While most nominees have to wait to find out if they’ve beat the competition, a couple lucky young artists know they’re heading home with new hardware. The Academy announced Parker McCollum as the New Male Artist of the Year while Lainey Wilson was named the New Female Artist of the Year.
“Let’s goooo!! An honor to be a part of this year’s show,” Wilson, 29, commented on the ACM’s Instagram post announcing the news on Saturday, March 5. She is also nominated for Song of the Year with her single “Things A Man Oughta Know.”
Both new Artists of the Year will perform at the Las Vegas show on Monday. The ACM Awards will also include performances from Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Mitchell Tenpenny, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden as well as Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde.
Expect all the hosts to take the stage as well. Kelly Clarkson will honor Parton, 76, with a rendition of “I Will Always Love You” while the legendary singer teams up with Kelsea Ballerini for a duet. Barrett, 36, and Allen, 22, are also expected to bring the house down.
The 2022 ACM Awards will stream live on Amazon Prime Video on Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET. The full ceremony and special performances only rebroadcast will be available to stream on IMDb TV on March 8 at 8 p.m. ET.
See the full list of ACM Awards nominees and winners below:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Eric Church
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
New Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson
New Male Artist of the Year
Hardy
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum
Elvie Shane
Album of the Year
29: Written in Stone by Carly Pearce
Country Again: Side by Thomas Rhett
Dangerous: The Double Album by Morgan Wallen
Famous Friends by Chris Young
The Marfa Tapes by Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Single of the Year
“Buy Dirt” by Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
“Famous Friends” by Chris Young and Kane Brown
“Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes
“If I Didn’t Love You” by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“You Should Probably Leave” by Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
“7 Summers” by Morgan Wallen
“Buy Dirt” by Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
“Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes
“Knowing You” by Kenny Chesney
“Things A Man Oughta Know” by Lainey Wilson
Video of the Year
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” by Elle King and Miranda Lambert, directed by Alexa Kinigopoulos and Stephen Kinigopoulos
“Famous Friends” by Chris Young and Kane Brown, directed by Peter Zavadil
“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton, directed by Blake Lively
“If I Didn’t Love You” by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, directed by Shaun Silva
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, directed by Alexa Campbell
Songwriter of the Year
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
“Buy Dirt” by Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan, produced by Paul DiGiovanni
“Famous Friends” by Chris Young and Kane Brown, produced by Corey Crowder, Chris Young
“Half of My Hometown” by Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney, produced by Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini
“If I Didn’t Love You” by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, produced by Michael Knox
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, produced by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
