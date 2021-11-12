Going their separate ways. John Mulaney initially filed for divorce from estranged wife Anna Marie Tendler in July 2021, two months after their split sent fans reeling.

Us Weekly confirmed in May 2021 that the pair were going their separate ways after nearly seven years of marriage. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler said in a statement at the time, acknowledging Mulaney’s struggle with drug and alcohol addiction. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

The Saturday Night Live alum returned from an in-patient treatment facility three months prior. Regarding the split, Mulaney’s spokesperson told Us in May 2021, “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

Six months later, records obtained by Us revealed that the comedian hired a trio of new lawyers, filing to change his representation to John Teitler, Paul Getzels and Elizabeth White of the firm Teitler & Teitler LLP.

Mulaney and the Pin It! author began dating in 2010 before tying the knot in July 2014 in the Catskill Mountains in New York. The Big Mouth star was sober for over a decade before relapsing amid the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. When he went to a 60-day rehab program that December, Tendler supported the choice to get help.

“It was a relief to his wife and family that he checked in,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “It was John’s decision. Plain and simple, John had too much downtime [in quarantine]. He had too much time in his own head.”

Amid his divorce and recovery, Mulaney began dating actress Olivia Munn. The Chicago native confirmed the Newsroom alum’s pregnancy in September 2021.

“I packed a lot into this [year],” he said on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife. Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. … And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news! Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”

Tendler, for her part, remained focused on her thriving art career and supportive friendships as Mulaney’s new romance made headlines.

“Thank you to my beautiful friends who showed up at exactly the right time to unexpectedly help me when my booth became overwhelming,” the makeup artist wrote via Instagram Story in September 2021.

Scroll below for everything we know about Mulaney and Tendler’s divorce so far: