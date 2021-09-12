Working through it. John Mulaney has always chosen honesty when it comes to his struggle with addiction and his attempts to stay sober.

During his 2012 comedy special, New in Town, the former Saturday Night Live writer opened up about his decision to get sober.

“I quit drinking ’cause I used to drink too much, and then I would black out and I would ‘ruin’ parties, or so I’m told,” he shared at the time. “When you do that enough, when you black out drinking and you do crazy things you kind of become, like, Michael Jackson. Like, any story anyone says about you might be true, and even you don’t know by the end.”

Mulaney revealed in 2014 that he had been sober since September 2005. However, in December 2020, the Big Mouth star voluntarily checked into rehab seeking help for alcoholism and cocaine addiction.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that it “was a relief to his wife and family that he checked in” and got professional advice.

“It was John’s decision. Plain and simple, John had too much downtime. He had too much time in his own head,” the insider added. “John has always been engaged in his sobriety. The relapse got ugly, but it was his choice to go to rehab, which saved his life.”

The comedian left rehab in February 2021. Us confirmed his split from wife Anna Marie Tendler three months later.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler said in a statement in May 2021. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

A spokesperson for Mulaney later told Us, “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

Shortly after his split made headlines, Us confirmed that Mulaney moved on with Olivia Munn.

During his first interview since leaving rehab, Mulaney thanked his friend Seth Meyers for staging an intervention and encouraging him to seek treatment.

“I’m so grateful to you, and to everyone there, for saving my life.” Mulaney told Meyers during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in September 2021.

The Chicago native also revealed that he was expecting his first child with Munn and reflected on his future, adding, “You guys saved me from drugs, and Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself.”

Scroll down for more of Mulaney’s honest quotes about his addiction journey and the road to recovery: