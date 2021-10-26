Pregnant Olivia Munn: What I’m Looking Forward to Most About Motherhood

Looking ahead! As Olivia Munn nears the end of her pregnancy, the actress is “excited” to become a mom.

The Oklahoma native, 41, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 25, that she is most looking forward to “meeting whoever it is and bringing a little person into this world.”

The former Daily Show With Jon Stewart correspondent noted that she had a “long conversation … the other day” with her Violet costar Justin Theroux about her upcoming role as a new mom.

News broke in September that Munn is expecting her first child with Saturday Night Live’s John Mulaney.

“I went to rehab [for my drug addiction] in September [2020], I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife. In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” the comedian, 39, said during a Late Night With Seth Meyers appearance at the time. “And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news! Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”

The Illinois native praised Munn at the time, calling her “wonderful,” but a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday that they have had “an imperfect relationship from the start.”

The insider explained, “Even though Olivia’s going to be a wonderful mother and has great support behind her, Olivia’s friends just don’t see these two being a couple in a year’s time. … Olivia and John still have to decide what kind of future they’re going to have together, if any. It’s a time of uncertainty, for both of them. They are a long way from deciding and locking in what their relationship is going to be going forward.”

Us confirmed the duo’s dating status in May, three days after Mulaney’s rep announced his split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler. The Big Mouth star filed for divorce two months later.

While married to the artist, 36, the Emmy winner told Entertainment Weekly in 2019 that he thought kids were “great” but didn’t want any of his own.

“I love what I do,” he said of starting a family at the time. “And I love my wife and spending so much time with her and we have a really fortunate life. I get to travel, do stand-up and our relationship is so wonderful. It’s just something I wouldn’t want to change.”