Daddy’s little dude! John Mulaney posted sweet shots with his son, Malcolm, two months after the little one’s arrival.

“Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months,” the comedian, 39, captioned a Monday, January 24, Instagram slideshow. “Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion.”

In the social media upload, the former Saturday Night Live writer posed with his baby boy strapped to his chest. The selfies were taken on multiple outings, with the little one’s outfits changing from a blue onesie to a gray one. The infant even rocked a Los Angeles Dodgers cap in one photo.

The Chicago native closed the slideshow with a picture of himself and partner Olivia Munn gazing at their newborn with their backs to the camera. Mulaney turned the comments off of the Instagram post.

The actor and Munn, 41, became parents in November 2021 when Malcolm arrived. “My Golden Ox baby,” the actress captioned her son’s social media debut the following month. “Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”

The new dad added in a post of his own: “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Since giving birth, Munn has been documenting her postpartum journey via Instagram, telling her followers on Wednesday, January 19, that she is struggling to nurse.

“At least someone is making good use of my breast-feeding pillow,” the former Daily Show With Jon Stewart correspondent captioned a photo of her dog. “Side Note: Breast-feeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply. Eight weeks in and I’ve taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and two lactation consultants. Breast-feeding. Is. Hard.”

The Predator star and Mulaney announced their pregnancy news in September 2021, four months after Us Weekly confirmed their relationship. The Big Mouth star was previously married to artist Anna Marie Tendler, finalizing their divorce on January 6 following their May 2021 split. While the former couple previously were open about not wanting to have kids, the hairstylist, 36, is now freezing her eggs.

“There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door,” the Connecticut native told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this month. “So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it’s something that I ruminate on a lot.”