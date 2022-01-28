The perfect playdate! Olivia Munn’s son, Malcolm, met Henry Golding’s daughter, Lyla, on Thursday, January 27.

The 41-year-old actress shared selfies from the adorable outing with partner John Mulaney, writing via Instagram: “Malcolm met Lyla today.”

Golding’s wife, Liv Lo, posted a sweet shot of her own, writing, “Sometimes all you need is mum time. Congratulations @oliviamunn @johnmulaney he’s perfect.”

The Taiwan native, 36, and her husband, 34, welcomed their baby girl, now 9 months, in April 2021.

“This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined,” the actor captioned a hospital photo of Lo at the time. “Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you.”

The social media upload came five months after the Crazy Rich Asians star revealed the Point of Entry star’s pregnancy, writing via Instagram: “2021 is already looking brighter.”

As for Munn, the former Daily Show With Jon Stewart correspondent gave birth in November 2021, giving the first glimpse of her baby boy the following month.

“My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays,” the Oklahoma native captioned the infant’s Instagram debut. Mulaney, 39, for his part, wrote, “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

The pair, who went public with their relationship in May 2021, have grown “closer” while raising their newborn, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

“She and John are both very in love with their baby boy,” the insider gushed. “All seems to be going great with John. … She’s usually more private about her relationship but now she’s sharing more pics. It’s an exciting time.”

The source noted that the comedian will be “around the first few months” of Malcolm’s life before the former Saturday Night Live writer embarks on his From Scratch comedy tour. The show runs from March through July.

The Chicago native was previously married to Anna Marie Tendler, and his divorce from the 36-year-old artist was finalized on January 6.

While the former couple were previously vocal about their desires not to conceive children, Tendler now plans to freeze her eggs. “There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door,” the Connecticut native told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this month. “So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it’s something that I ruminate on a lot.”

Keep scrolling to see Mulaney’s son bonding with Golding’s daughter on Thursday.