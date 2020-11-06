Baby on the way! Henry Golding’s wife, Liv Lo, is pregnant with their first child.

“2021 is already looking brighter,” the Crazy Rich Asians star, 33, captioned a Thursday, November 5, Instagram slideshow with his wife’s baby bump on display in a blue dress.

The yoga instructor, 35, shared the same photos on her own account, writing, “Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you. We love you.”

When one of the fitness guru’s Instagram followers noted that her “bewbs [sic] have been looking” bigger than usual, she replied, “Right! Couldn’t hide them anymore.”

The actor and Lo met at a New Year’s Eve party in 2011 and tied the knot five years later.

While the Last Christmas star has lived in Malaysia and London, he recently moved to Los Angeles.

“It’s been a difficult year, but we are grateful for the time it’s given us,” Lo wrote via Instagram in September. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think we’d be able to spend every day together and in the midst of it move to LA. Celebrating the little wins in life like settling into our dream home.”

That same month, her husband told Metro: “Home is wherever my wife is. Growing up within a mixed heritage family I never felt at home anywhere that was labelled as my ‘home.’ In the U.K. I wasn’t British enough, in Asia I wasn’t Asian enough.’

The A Simple Favor star went on to tell the outlet that he previously worked as a hairstylist from age 16 to 21 — and this skill came in handy while quarantining with Lo amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I did cut my wife’s hair,” Golding explained at the time. “It was a drastic haircut just because she was being driven wild. But as soon as nail bars and hairdressers opened again she got herself a proper haircut. I am rusty to say the least.”