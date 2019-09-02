The Foolproof Liner 4,000 Reviewers Use for a Perfect Cat Eye Every Time





Every makeup lover shares the same mortal enemy: winged eyeliner. Don’t get Us wrong; we love the look of a perfect cat eye. Actually making it happen though? Ha! That’s a funny thought. With shaky hands, tricky angles, messy brushes and squirmy felt tips, a crisp cat eye is just not a reality. Or, it wasn’t. With this eyeliner, however, everything changes!

This product is half liquid liner, half stamp, with one on each side. This stamp was created to give us a sleek identical wing every single time — in just one go! We won’t need to spend time drawing line after line trying to perfect the point and even out each side, because all of that will already be done for us!

See it: Get the Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp – Wingliner starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

Over 4,000 shoppers are losing their minds over this Wingliner and how it’s changed their everyday routine. Like Us, they’ve also tried every single method, from using tape to stencils, but this stamp was the only thing to work, and in such little time, too! Some said they used to spend half an hour trying to even out their wings, caking up concealer to avoid redoing the entire eye, but with this stamp, it takes just a minute. Those who thought it was truly impossible to wing their liner were quickly convinced otherwise and now feel unstoppable!

Reviewers, including professional makeup artists, love the smooth, stay-on formula, calling it better than Kat Von D, Tarte, Too Faced, Chanel, Clinique and other high-end brands that are at least twice as expensive. Even those with sensitive eyes say this liner doesn’t irritate them at all!

This liner is not only cruelty-free and vegan, but also smudge-proof and waterproof! There are three sizes available: 8mm, 10mm and 12mm, as well as a pack of all three. Each order actually comes with two eyeliner pens — one for each eye, since each stamp can obviously only work on one. Just press it on and then use the regular liner tip on the other side to connect it and drag it across the eyelid to complete the look!

The fancier an occasion is, the more we dress up for it, and that includes our makeup. Ever been in the situation where you spend so much time beautifying your face, and all that’s left is the eyeliner and mascara, and you have to decide if you want to risk the wing? You want to, since you’re trying to step it up, but it could also destroy all of your hard work. It’s a tough decision, and almost every single time, we end up regretting either choice. With this Lovoir Wingliner, that panic (and all of the smudging and skin irritation that comes along with it) is totally eliminated!

Ready to look twice as fierce in half the time, or even less than half the time? Then it’s stamping season — now and forever!

