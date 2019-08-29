Say Farewell to Frizz for Good With This Heavenly Conditioning Spray





The day I added a leave-in conditioner to my hair care routine was the day my life changed forever, and it was most definitely for the better. Luckily, my locks didn’t have to suffer through a hazing period, testing out a bunch of mediocre, or even damaging brands before I found one that worked for me. I found The One right away, and even when my FOMO kicked in and led me to try a few others, I always came running back!

This leave-in conditioning spray is a cult-favorite, majorly beloved for its lightweight feel yet heavy-duty benefits. The best part is, it lasts forever too. As of this month, I’ve been using my current bottle for a year, and I use it every other day after I wash my hair! Only 20 dollars for a year’s worth of good hair days? Yes, please!

See it: Get the Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray for just $20 at Dermstore! Also available at Amazon!

Shoppers are calling this Farewell Frizz spray “a fantastic defrizzing product,” one noting that it was the first they’ve tried that “actually left [their] hair with its natural texture, with no crunchiness or stringiness.” No greasy residue, either! Others called the scent “heavenly,” one wishing “they would make a perfume” of it. Agreed! The scent is one of my favorite things ever.

This conditioning spray is a must have for dry and frizzy hair, made to add moisture without weighing our locks down. My hair is pretty thick and I like to wear it wavy with a little bounce, so this is super important to me. It also targets split ends, claiming to seal up hair cuticles to rejuvenate dead ends and keep them healthy!

This Briogeo spray also claims to protect our hair against UV, heat and free radical damage, so we don’t have to feel so guilty about styling our hair with a blow dryer, flat iron or curling wand. No matter if we heat-style it or let it air dry, though, we may be left with the softest, smoothest and shiniest hair of our life! And yes, that includes color-treated hair!

This natural, cruelty-free spray is free of harmful sulfates, silicones and parabens. What it does have, however, is rosehip oil, rich with antioxidants and essential fatty acids to calm frizz. It’s also infused with argan oil and coconut oil to combat breakage and keep hair properly hydrated. Rounding out the key ingredients is a longtime favorite, vitamin E, which may nourish hair and make it touchably soft. Seriously, you won’t be able to stop touching your hair!

To use this Rosarco Milk spray, start off with clean, damp hair, though it can be used on dry hair too for a pick-me-up! Spray throughout, aiming for the mid-lengths and ends. It only takes a couple of spritzes! I always do a couple on top and then flip my head upside down to get the underside, finishing up by combing it through to make sure it’s evenly dispersed!

This conditioning spray works on all types of hair, so what are you waiting for? Experience its magic, and its incredibly lovely scent, today . . . and for a long time to come. A little goes a long way, after all!

