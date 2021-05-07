17 Animal Print Dresses That Will Trend Forever and Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Animal prints are going to be in style forever, and that’s just the way we like it. They’re always cute, and there are so many different kinds! The shopping options never end. That’s a good thing, of course. The only negative is that there are almost too many options out there; it can be hard to find the very best ones!

We decided to take on the task. Dresses are one of our favorite ways to wear animal prints, so we searched and searched until we found a few favorites from four of our top prints: leopard, snakeskin, cow and zebra. Want to see the results? Let’s not wait any longer!

Leopard

Our Absolute Favorite:

1. This GRECERELLE maxi dress has seriously earned its vast number of glowing reviews. It’s beachy, it’s dressy, it’s comfy and it’s chic. The leopard print is just beautiful!

We Also Love:

2. For another maxi, but one that takes things off the shoulder and adds a little ruffle, we have to go with this top-rated LILBETTER dress!

3. We adore a good slip dress look, but this Anthropologie Elyse dress is more than good. Its cowl neckline and adjustable straps make it an essential!

4. This Lulus babydoll mini dress is so fun! Its woven chiffon will be so wonderfully flowy too!

5. We’re all about the snow leopard look of this black-and-white CHARMYI T-shirt dress!

Snakeskin

Our Absolute Favorite:

6. It doesn’t get more flattering than a wrap-style dress, and this uguest mini dress proves it!

We Also Love:

7. This WNEEDU T-shirt dress is an everyday pick that makes getting dressed (and looking cute) a breeze!

8. A pink snake print? This 1. STATE dress from Revolve captured our hearts immediately. Edgy and romantic aesthetics, unite!

9. This MakeMeChic dress plays with color- and pattern-blocking with cool geometric angles!

Cow

Our Absolute Favorite:

10. If there were an “it” print right now, it would be cow. This bodycon MakeMeChic mini dress makes the print simply irresistible!

We Also Love:

11. This Jeez long-sleeve dress comes in both a black cow print and a brown cow print!

12. You can actually grab this Floerns plus-size T-shirt dress in hot pink and electric purple, in addition to black and white!

13. This PURFANREE dress is ruched for a fully flattering fit!

Zebra

Our Absolute Favorite:

14. The abstract zebra print on this Daily Ritual slip dress is just so chic. This is the type of dress you could wear to a wedding or out to brunch!

We Also Love:

15. Your go-to summer dress is here and it’s this comfy, pocketed AUSELILY dress!

16. This Boamar Yohey dress just arrived at Revolve, and we absolutely need to make sure we have it in time for our next vacation!

17. This Tommy Bahama Zanzibar dress, with its handkerchief hem and flowy fit, 100% belongs on the beach. We love the little blue accents too!

