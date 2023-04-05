Time flies! Kourtney Kardashian gushed about her marriage to Travis Barker in a sweet tribute one year after their Las Vegas wedding ceremony.

“One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and @travisbarker after the Grammys and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas! It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together,” the reality star, 43, captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 4, which included photos from the couple’s nuptials.

Kardashian continued: “And yes, that’s me about to throw up on the floor in the car. 🥂 Thankful to @clemente_310 @kevinhwolff for all the iPhone footage so that I could remember the night 🪩🤪 also, I ended up losing this jacket that night, which I had for ten years, with the little cute heart studs and there’s a reward if anyone finds it 🕵🏻‍♀️.”

Earlier that day, Hulu announced an inside look at the Poosh founder’s three separate wedding ceremonies in a special titled ​‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis.

In the first footage from the upcoming special, which will be released on April 13, Kardashian and Barker, 47, discussed their decision to tie the knot multiple times.

“It’s like choosing a child. I can’t pick the best one. Vegas was, like, our wild, rock star wedding. Santa Barbara was, like, as traditional as, like, everybody else’s wedding could’ve been,” the Blink-182 drummer recalled in the trailer, as his wife added, “And then, Italy was just really romantic and classic.”

The pair initially sparked romance rumors in January 2021 after years of friendship. Following less than one year of dating, Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October 2021 at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel.

“A year ago today, I fell in love with you. One night with you was all it took. You have been one of my best friends for years. I have admired you and adored you for so long,” Kris Jenner read a portion of the musician’s proposal speech during an episode of The Kardashians, which aired in April 2022. “You are the love of my life. Kourtney, I want to spend the rest of it with you. Will you marry me?”

That same month, the Hulu personality took to social media to offer a glimpse at their practice nuptials after visiting a chapel in Las Vegas.

“Found these in my camera roll,” Kardashian captioned several Instagram snaps, six months after the proposal. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

At the time, the TV personality clarified that she didn’t consider herself “fake married” to the drummer. “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour” she explained during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “We asked, like, five times. ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’”

Since then, Kardashian and Barker exchanged vows at a Los Angeles courthouse in May 2022 before following it up with a wedding ceremony in Italy that same month.